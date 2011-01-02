KTM-Murcia adds three
Benitez, Carrasco, Alcaraz boost Spanish continental team
The Spanish Continental team KTM-Murcia announced the addition of three new riders for the 2011 season today.
Spaniards José Antonio Carrasco, Javier Benítez and José María Alcaraz join six already confirmed riders: Javier Chacon, Oscar García-Casarrubios, Hector Gonzalez, Salvador Guardiola, Jaume Rovira and Rafael Serrano.
The team evolved out of the 2010 Heraklion Kastro-Murcia team, bringing along the six Spaniards.
Benitez, 31, spent the 2010 season in the elite ranks after the dissolution of his 2009 Contentpolis-Ampo-Murcia team. A notable sprinter, Benitez has some 20 professional victories to his name, including six stages of the Vuelta a Chihuahua.
Carrasco is a track specialist, but during his time with CajaSur Andalusia in 2008 and 2009 he scored a top 10 finish in the Scheldeprijs Vlaanderen and competed in the Vuelta a Espana.
Alcaraz raced 2010 as part of the regional Inverse Murcia elite team and previously with the Saunier Duval amateur squad.
