Kristoff to confirm his 2018 team by end of Tour de France
Katusha-Alpecin rider needs luck as well as legs in Tour sprints
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Alpecin) has confirmed that his long-term future will be settled before the end of the Tour de France, with several teams - including Katusha - still in the hunt for his signature.
The 29-year-old is competing for stage wins at the Tour, hoping to add to his two victories from 2014. While his form has been patchy in the biggest races this year, the Norwegian has still managed to win six times, picking up the majority of his squad's victories.
Legs and luck needed at the Tour
While Kristoff's agent moves between team buses in search of the best deal for his client, the rider is focused on the Tour. Having endured a difficult few months, the Norwegian believes that he's approaching something near his best form.
