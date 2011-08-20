Kristoff signs for Katusha

Image 1 of 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Alexander Kristoff (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti)

While BMC have dominated the transfer headlines in August through their big-name signings, one man leaving the team for 2012 is Alexander Kristoff. The Norwegian champion has signed a two-year deal with Katusha.

“I’m very happy to have reached this agreement with Katusha,” Kristoff said. “It was the team I was dreaming of, the one which – on a technical level – offered me the most solid guarantees.”

Kristoff burst onto the scene by beating Thor Hushovd to the Norwegian title as a 19-year-old in 2007 and joined BMC ahead of the 2010 season. His biggest win in two years at the team was victory in this season’s national championships. After discussions with Andrei Tchmil, Kristoff has decided to continue his development at Katusha.

“It was enough for Andrei Tchmil, in few words, to outline the team’s future plans for me to understand that this was the best choice for my career,” Kristoff said. “I hope I can repay the team manager’s faith with results. Without any doubt, I'll commit myself with dedication. I know that this is a big chance, and I'll do my best to take full advantage of this."

In recent weeks, the Russian squad has also moved quickly to secure Valerio Piva’s services as directeur sportif following the demise of HTC-Highroad.

