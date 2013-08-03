Kreuziger to ride Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 2 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) has confirmed that he will ride the Vuelta a España but stressed that he will not have designs on final overall victory and is instead focused on building up to the world championships in Florence.

The Czech rider has enjoyed a strong debut campaign with Saxo-Tinkoff, winning Amstel Gold Race in April, finishing 3rd at the Tour de Suisse and 5th overall at the Tour de France. In spite of that showing in France, however, Kreuziger said that Rafal Majka – 7th at the Giro d’Italia – and Nicolas Roche will lead Saxo-Tinkoff at the Vuelta.

“I’m not going in as leader, that would be too much for me this season,” Kreuziger told Biciciclismo. “I want to prepare the world championships, where I would like to do well, as the route is very hard. The leaders for the Vuelta will have to be Majka, Roche and maybe Chris Anker Sørensen. I’ll probably concentrate on trying to win a stage.”

On Monday, Kreuziger will begin his Vuelta preparation in earnest with a ten-day training camp in Livigno, Italy with Nicolas Roche and a number of the Saxo-Tinkoff squad currently racing at the Tour of Poland. The Vuelta gets underway in Galicia on August 24.

Kreuziger last rode the Vuelta in 2010, when he provided key support on the Liquigas team for Vincenzo Nibali as he rode to overall victory in Madrid.