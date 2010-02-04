Kopp to German Professional team Kuota Indeland

David Kopp (Collstrop) shows the effort of a very fast stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

David Kopp will ride for Team Kuota Indeland for the 2010 season. The German Continental team announced on Wednesday that he had signed a one-year contract.

Kopp is coming off a doping-related suspension, which ended December 31. He tested positive for cocaine at a Belgian national race in September 2008, while riding for Cycle Collstrop. In November 2009 he was given a back-dated one-year suspension.

“It wasn't an easy decision,” said Kuota Indeland team manager Markus Ganser. “Germany and the team are very sensitive as to doping and cycling, but I listened to David's view of things and we decided that we should give him a chance. David is one of the strongest German riders and we want to help him become that again.”

Ganser continued, “This is not a classical doping case and that is why he was given such a short ban. It is a human mistake. Everyone deserves a second chance, especially when they admit they made a mistake and promise to improve.

“David is highly motivated and I am convinced that he will bring in some good results for himself and the team,” Ganser concluded.

Kopp's first race will be the Giro del Capo (March 9-12), to be followed by the two German races Köln-Schuld-Frechen (March 23) and Rund um Köln (April 5).. which he won in 2005.

Kopp has consistently denied having purposely used cocaine, but said that he must have ingested it at while at a disco two nights before the race. “My mistake as a pro rider was to celebrate so excessively at a disco,” he said.

The 31-year-old turned pro in 2002 with Team Telekom, where he rode for two years. He subsequently rode for Team Lamonta, Team Wiesenhof, Gerolsteiner, and Cycle Collstrop.