Kolobnev leaves Saxo Bank a year early

Alexandr Kolobnev is leaving Team Saxo Bank a year early, the team announced Thursday evening while two young riders are becoming members of the team for 2010: Pole Jaroslaw Marycz and Sebastian Haedo, who will join his brother Juan Jose at the Danish team.

"Alexandr Kolobnev is a great rider and we respect him personally and as an athlete. We have been grateful for his contribution on and off the road and we wish him the best of luck in the future," said team owner Bjarne Riis.

"I have been very happy to be a part of Team Saxo Bank and the time on the team has developed my talent to a higher level. I am grateful that Bjarne gives me the opportunity to accept an offer from a team where I will have a leading role," Kolobnev said.

It has been rumoured that the Russian will sign with the Russian Katusha team. Kolobnev, 28 , finished second in the World Championship road race this year, and won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Sebastian Haedo, 26, was released from his contract with the US Continental-ranked team Colavita-Sutter Home. He had two victories this year, winning stages in the Tour de San Luis and the Nature Valley Grand Prix. The Argentinean is a sprinter, like his brother.

The second signing was Marycz, a 22 year-old Polish rider from the Italian team FidiBC.com. He is a two-time winner of the Polish Under 23 national time trial championships, and this year had two victories. He was also second in the Under 23 European championships road race.

Riis called the two riders "great and interesting talents that will strengthen our team in the coming season. Jaroslaw is a complete rider with a special time trial potential and Sebastian Haedo has, besides being a complete rider, shown his obvious talent in the bunch sprints."

