Koldo Fernandez undergoes collarbone surgery

Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) underwent surgery today for a left clavicle fracture suffered in the sprint finale of Paris-Bourges on October 7, according to AS.

His team announced that Fernandez had a complicated operation due to a comminuted fracture in which the clavicle was broken in multiple places, however the surgery "has been a success".

The 29-year-old Spaniard should be discharged from the hospital on Friday and will return home to fully recover from a litany of injuries sustained in the fall.

In addition to the clavicle fracture, Fernandez also broke his right cheekbone, lost several teeth and fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand.