Koerber changes teams

Image 1 of 3 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) warming up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Willow Koerber gets way back off her saddle during a descent at Worlds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Willow Koerber (USA) uses her patented low climbing style (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Willow Koerber will be switching teams, but not necessarily bikes for the 2011 season. The American mountain biker is making the move from the Subaru-Trek team to the Trek World Racing team for next season after signing a two-year contract.

"I am very happy!" said Koerber to www.mtb-news.de of her recent accomplishments and future plans. "Of course, I would have liked to win a World Cup and the world championships, but I was very close with second places, and a bronze medal at the world championships. I know I can win and I am excited to train and race in 2011."

Koerber lives in Durango, Colorado. She finished second overall in the 2010 World Cup, behind Catharine Pendrel (Luna). As she prepares for the coming season, she said she'll spend time cross country skiing, doing pilates, snowboarding, running and snowshoeing.

Reflecting on the past season, Koerber said on her blog, "In many ways, the best year of my life has also been the hardest. It has been worth every second. No doubts, no fear, all new. Big changes are my speciality!"

Looking to the future, Koerber named her goals. "I want to win the world championships in 2011 and 2012 and also the gold medal in London (at the Olympic Games) 2012."