Koen Bouwman joins Jayco-AlUla to bolster Ben O'Connor's Grand Tour support

By
published

Dutchman to leave Visma-Lease a Bike after nine seasons

Koen Bouwman leaves Visma-Lease a Bike after a lengthy association with the team.
Koen Bouwman will leave Visma-Lease a Bike at the end of this season to join Jayco-Alula. The two-time Giro d'Italia stage winner has signed a two-year contract with the Australian team, who have already confirmed the arrival of Ben O’Connor from Decathlon-AG2R.

“Within this team, I can fulfil my dreams and own ambitions which I still strongly have,” Bouwman said in a statement released on Thursday. “After being in a team where general classification was the most important part of every race, I would like to race aggressively and on the offensive again.”

