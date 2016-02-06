Kittel wins the Dubai Tour - Video Highlights

Marcel Kittel takes the victory in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Dubai Tour, outpacing Elia Viviani and Mark Cavendish to seal his second stage win of the four-day race.

Giacomo Nizzolo, the race leader on the day, lost ground in the run-up to the sprint and found himself well back, leaving the door open for Kittel to cap his first race in Etixx-QuickStep colours with the general classification victory.

