Kittel wins the Dubai Tour - Video Highlights
Watch the German power to a second stage victory and overall honours
Marcel Kittel sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Dubai Tour, outpacing Elia Viviani and Mark Cavendish to seal his second stage win of the four-day race.
Giacomo Nizzolo, the race leader on the day, lost ground in the run-up to the sprint and found himself well back, leaving the door open for Kittel to cap his first race in Etixx-QuickStep colours with the general classification victory.
Watch highlights of the stage below
