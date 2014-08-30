Kiserlovski signs for Tinkoff-Saxo

Image 1 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski couldn't keep up with the competition today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) on the rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robert Kiserlovski has signed a two-year contract with Tinkoff-Saxo.

The Croatian rider signs from Trek Factory Racing, who confirmed his exit to Cyclingnews earlier this month.

“I’m really happy to join a team that has so many prominent athletes. I like the teamwork and I’m looking forward to the next two seasons. I’ll be ready every time a great champion like Alberto Contador needs my help”, Kiserlovski said in a team press release.

The 28-year-old rose through the ranks at Fuji Servetto, Liquigas, Astana and Trek (formerly RadioShack), and finished 10th in the Giro d’Italia in 2010. He finished 15th in the race in 2013 and tenth once more this year.

“Robert is a very proven rider and a strong climber. We need a rider like him in our squad and I’m pleased to welcome him on the best cycling team in the world”, said Oleg Tinkov.

“I look forward to having Robert on the team. He’ll be important in the Grand Tours and throughout the season to bolster our team in hilly and mountainous terrain. When he’s at his best, he’s a rider that can offer crucial help to our captains in decisive situations and perform on his own. I’m confident that Robert will be able to improve even more on our team,” said Bjarne Riis.

Earlier this month Luca Guercilena told Cyclingnews that, "we have a couple of riders ending their careers in Voigt and Hondo, and Kiserlovski is leaving because we couldn't find an agreement."