Trending

Kiryienka, Van Dijk win European Games time trials

Dutch claim three medals in Azerbaijan

Image 1 of 13

Stef Clement (NED), Vasil Kiryienka (BLR) and Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP)

Stef Clement (NED), Vasil Kiryienka (BLR) and Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) tops the men's podium

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) tops the men's podium
Image 3 of 13

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
Image 4 of 13

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
Image 5 of 13

Stef Clement (Netherlands)

Stef Clement (Netherlands)
Image 6 of 13

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) rides to the gold in the European Games time trial

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) rides to the gold in the European Games time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

Dutch women Ellen van Dijk and Annemiek van Vleuten

Dutch women Ellen van Dijk and Annemiek van Vleuten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

Stef Clement (Netherlands) took silver

Stef Clement (Netherlands) took silver
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

Stef Clement (Netherlands) took silver

Stef Clement (Netherlands) took silver
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) rides to gold in the European Games

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) rides to gold in the European Games
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

Stef Clement (NED), Vasil Kiryienka (BLR) and Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP)

Stef Clement (NED), Vasil Kiryienka (BLR) and Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Anna Solovey (Ukraine), Ellen van Dijk and Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

Anna Solovey (Ukraine), Ellen van Dijk and Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belarusian Vasil Kiryienka and Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk claimed the gold medals in the European Games time trial in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The Dutch also claimed silver in the men's event with Stef Clement and bronze in the women's with Annemiek van Vleuten. Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez was third, while Ukraine's Anna Solovey won silver behind Van Dijk.

Kiryienka came into the race as the overwhelming favourite after his victory in the Valdobbiadene time trial at the Giro d'Italia, and felt at home on the windy Baku roads, crushing the competition on the 51.6km course to finish in 59:36, more than a minute faster than Clement. "My first impression on the bike was good today. I divided my strength over the sections. In Belarus we have the same kind of roads, so I could prepare very well for this race," he said.

Clement finished in 1:00:46, while Sanchez took bronze in 1:01:09.

"It was different from the time trial course in the Giro (d'Italia) where there was a small climb at the end. This is a course for strong men," Sanchez said.

Clement was pleased to gain a medal after crashing before the time trial in the Giro d'Italia and then dropping out of the race after it. "In the Giro everything went wrong and that was hard for me," he said to Telesport.nl. "If you are away for seven weeks and comes home with such a downer, it is very difficult to recover mentally.

"I trained super hard for this. It's great that the [national] coach kept faith in me even in bad times."

Van Dijk dominated the women's race, beating Solovey by 36 seconds over the flat, windy 25.8km course. The course perfectly suited to the Dutch former world champion, who felt at home in the conditions.

"It was very tough today, especially with the wind," Van Dijk said, "but then again it's the same circumstances for everyone. I was able to get into a rhythm quickly and I could keep up the pace."

"This is what I can do, but it didn't feel particularly great on this course. It's hard to concentrate when it's only one straight road ahead. There's not much to do while riding. You just have to push and push."

Solovey, who parted company with the Astana-Acca Due O team during the week, said the flat course didn't suit her very well. "It suits Van Dijk much better. She's bigger and stronger. She's a great star."

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)0:59:36.03
2Stef Clement (Netherlands)0:01:10.05
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)0:01:32.87
4Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)0:01:46.60
5Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)0:02:12.65
6Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation)0:02:18.45
7Gatis Smukulis (Latvia)0:02:18.98
8Ryan Mullen (Ireland)0:02:41.83
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spain)0:02:51.64
10Kamil Gradek (Poland)0:03:03.38
11Manuele Boaro (Italy)0:03:05.09
12Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)0:03:08.59
13Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)0:03:14.53
14Mateusz Taciak (Poland)0:03:31.25
15Maxime Bouet (France)0:03:39.90
16Dario Cataldo (Italy)0:03:41.22
17Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Norway)0:03:56.02
18Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukraine)0:04:13.30
19Rafael Ferreira Reis (Portugal)0:04:30.71
20Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)0:05:07.80
21Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)0:05:08.48
22Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)0:05:10.25
23Andreas Hofer (Austria)0:05:12.48
24Bruno Maltar (Croatia)0:05:36.17
25Alexis Gougeard (France)0:05:45.49
26Martin Kohler (Switzerland)0:05:47.78
27Nikolay Mihaylov (Bulgaria)0:06:07.64
28Samuel Pokala (Finland)0:06:40.94
29Eugert Zhupa (Albania)0:06:50.81
30Sergiu Cioban (Republic of Moldova)0:07:38.09
31Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)0:07:52.58
32David Albos Cavaliere (Andorra)0:08:09.70
33Andrei Nechita (Romania)0:08:19.12
34Gabor Gasa (Serbia)0:09:19.52
35Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)0:09:48.48
36Ahmet Orken (Turkey)0:10:38.41
37Anthony Turgis (France)0:10:39.48
38Giorgi Nareklishvili (Georgia)0:11:59.03
39Mujo Kurtovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)0:19:19.75
DNFElchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)
DNSRisto Raid (Estonia)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)0:32:26.87
2Anna Solovey (Ukraine)0:00:36.50
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)0:01:06.69
4Tatiana Antoshina (Russian Federation)0:01:11.86
5Martina Ritter (Austria)0:01:24.90
6Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)0:01:30.58
7Ann-sophie Duyck (Belgium)0:01:38.34
8Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)0:01:40.45
9Eugenia Bujak (Poland)0:02:11.95
10Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Denmark)0:02:23.76
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:02:36.54
12Dana Rozlapa (Latvia)0:02:51.52
13Sari Saarelainen (Finland)0:02:54.86
14Mia Radotic (Croatia)0:03:00.93
15Caroline Ryan (Ireland)0:03:02.68
16Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)0:03:06.82
17Annabelle Dreville (France)0:03:07.10
18Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:03:11.32
19Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Norway)0:03:30.71
20Anna Plichta (Poland)0:03:33.64
21Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian Federation)0:03:39.47
22Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)0:03:47.41
23Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)0:03:51.38
24Liisi Rist (Estonia)0:03:55.09
25Rossella Ratto (Italy)0:03:55.39
26Varvara Fasoi (Greece)0:03:57.95
27Zuzana Neckarova (Czech Republic)0:04:15.61
28Severine Eraud (France)0:04:19.12
29Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)0:06:39.91
30Aysenur Turgut (Turkey)0:09:26.77