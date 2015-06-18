Kiryienka, Van Dijk win European Games time trials
Dutch claim three medals in Azerbaijan
Belarusian Vasil Kiryienka and Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk claimed the gold medals in the European Games time trial in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The Dutch also claimed silver in the men's event with Stef Clement and bronze in the women's with Annemiek van Vleuten. Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez was third, while Ukraine's Anna Solovey won silver behind Van Dijk.
Kiryienka came into the race as the overwhelming favourite after his victory in the Valdobbiadene time trial at the Giro d'Italia, and felt at home on the windy Baku roads, crushing the competition on the 51.6km course to finish in 59:36, more than a minute faster than Clement. "My first impression on the bike was good today. I divided my strength over the sections. In Belarus we have the same kind of roads, so I could prepare very well for this race," he said.
Clement finished in 1:00:46, while Sanchez took bronze in 1:01:09.
"It was different from the time trial course in the Giro (d'Italia) where there was a small climb at the end. This is a course for strong men," Sanchez said.
Clement was pleased to gain a medal after crashing before the time trial in the Giro d'Italia and then dropping out of the race after it. "In the Giro everything went wrong and that was hard for me," he said to Telesport.nl. "If you are away for seven weeks and comes home with such a downer, it is very difficult to recover mentally.
"I trained super hard for this. It's great that the [national] coach kept faith in me even in bad times."
Van Dijk dominated the women's race, beating Solovey by 36 seconds over the flat, windy 25.8km course. The course perfectly suited to the Dutch former world champion, who felt at home in the conditions.
"It was very tough today, especially with the wind," Van Dijk said, "but then again it's the same circumstances for everyone. I was able to get into a rhythm quickly and I could keep up the pace."
"This is what I can do, but it didn't feel particularly great on this course. It's hard to concentrate when it's only one straight road ahead. There's not much to do while riding. You just have to push and push."
Solovey, who parted company with the Astana-Acca Due O team during the week, said the flat course didn't suit her very well. "It suits Van Dijk much better. She's bigger and stronger. She's a great star."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
|0:59:36.03
|2
|Stef Clement (Netherlands)
|0:01:10.05
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)
|0:01:32.87
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)
|0:01:46.60
|5
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)
|0:02:12.65
|6
|Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation)
|0:02:18.45
|7
|Gatis Smukulis (Latvia)
|0:02:18.98
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|0:02:41.83
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spain)
|0:02:51.64
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Poland)
|0:03:03.38
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Italy)
|0:03:05.09
|12
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)
|0:03:08.59
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)
|0:03:14.53
|14
|Mateusz Taciak (Poland)
|0:03:31.25
|15
|Maxime Bouet (France)
|0:03:39.90
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Italy)
|0:03:41.22
|17
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Norway)
|0:03:56.02
|18
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukraine)
|0:04:13.30
|19
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Portugal)
|0:04:30.71
|20
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)
|0:05:07.80
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)
|0:05:08.48
|22
|Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:10.25
|23
|Andreas Hofer (Austria)
|0:05:12.48
|24
|Bruno Maltar (Croatia)
|0:05:36.17
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (France)
|0:05:45.49
|26
|Martin Kohler (Switzerland)
|0:05:47.78
|27
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bulgaria)
|0:06:07.64
|28
|Samuel Pokala (Finland)
|0:06:40.94
|29
|Eugert Zhupa (Albania)
|0:06:50.81
|30
|Sergiu Cioban (Republic of Moldova)
|0:07:38.09
|31
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
|0:07:52.58
|32
|David Albos Cavaliere (Andorra)
|0:08:09.70
|33
|Andrei Nechita (Romania)
|0:08:19.12
|34
|Gabor Gasa (Serbia)
|0:09:19.52
|35
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:09:48.48
|36
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|0:10:38.41
|37
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|0:10:39.48
|38
|Giorgi Nareklishvili (Georgia)
|0:11:59.03
|39
|Mujo Kurtovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
|0:19:19.75
|DNF
|Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)
|DNS
|Risto Raid (Estonia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:32:26.87
|2
|Anna Solovey (Ukraine)
|0:00:36.50
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|0:01:06.69
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Russian Federation)
|0:01:11.86
|5
|Martina Ritter (Austria)
|0:01:24.90
|6
|Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
|0:01:30.58
|7
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Belgium)
|0:01:38.34
|8
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|0:01:40.45
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
|0:02:11.95
|10
|Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:02:23.76
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:02:36.54
|12
|Dana Rozlapa (Latvia)
|0:02:51.52
|13
|Sari Saarelainen (Finland)
|0:02:54.86
|14
|Mia Radotic (Croatia)
|0:03:00.93
|15
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|0:03:02.68
|16
|Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
|0:03:06.82
|17
|Annabelle Dreville (France)
|0:03:07.10
|18
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:03:11.32
|19
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Norway)
|0:03:30.71
|20
|Anna Plichta (Poland)
|0:03:33.64
|21
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian Federation)
|0:03:39.47
|22
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
|0:03:47.41
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|0:03:51.38
|24
|Liisi Rist (Estonia)
|0:03:55.09
|25
|Rossella Ratto (Italy)
|0:03:55.39
|26
|Varvara Fasoi (Greece)
|0:03:57.95
|27
|Zuzana Neckarova (Czech Republic)
|0:04:15.61
|28
|Severine Eraud (France)
|0:04:19.12
|29
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|0:06:39.91
|30
|Aysenur Turgut (Turkey)
|0:09:26.77
