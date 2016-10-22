Trending

Kiryienka and Castroviejo do battle at Chrono des Nations

Start lists for elite men's and women's competitions

2016 World Championships time trial podium (l-r): Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus), Tony Martin (Germany), Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)

World Championships medalists Vasil Kiryienka and Jonathan Castroviejo will go head to head in this weekend’s Chrono des Nations. Kiryienka won the silver medal in Doha finishing 45 seconds behind the new world champion Tony Martin, while Castroviejo took the silver medal.

Kiryienka is the defending champion, after beating Marcin Bialoblocki by over a minute last year following his recent crowning as new world champion. Castroviejo will be the last of the 25 starters to leave the start ramp, setting off at 15:28 local time. The Spaniard has had a challenging season following a crash with a spectator at the Volta ao Algarve. He since came back to win the European Road Championships in September.

Irishman Ryan Mullen took a surprise fifth place at the World Championships in Qatar last week and will be making his debut at elite level. Mullen won the under 23 competition in 2013 and the junior event the year before. The 2014 champion Sylvain Chavanel will be another starter fresh from his victory in team pursuit at the European Track Championships this week.

In the women’s competition, last year’s third place finisher Ann-Sophie Duyck, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Hayley Simmonds and Lotta Lepisto will be fighting it out for the honours of victory.

Start list

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
25Romain Bacon (Fra) CC Nogent sur Oise14:40:00
24Jeremy Cabot (Fra) SCO Dijon14:42:00
23Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias - Euskadi14:44:00
22Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team14:46:00
21Maxime Renault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 9314:48:00
20Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias - Euskadi14:50:00
19Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 9314:52:00
18Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Roth14:54:00
17Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles14:56:00
16Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14:58:00
15Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles15:00:00
14Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg15:02:00
13Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker15:04:00
12Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie15:06:00
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ15:08:00
10Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Kuota Lotto15:10:00
9Jéremy Roy (Fra) FDJ15:12:00
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis15:14:00
7Reidar Bohkin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker15:16:00
6Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ15:18:00
5Ryan Mullen (Ire) Cannondale - Drapac15:20:00
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac15:22:00
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie15:24:00
2Vasil Kiryienka (Bel) Team Sky15:26:00
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar15:28:00

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
30Pauline Allin (Fra) Vélo Club Morteau Montbenoit13:25:00
29Mélanie Brin (Fra) Club Cyclisme Région de Pouzauges13:26:00
28Mélanie Labeyrie (Fra) CMA 93 - HP BTP13:27:00
27Larissa Drysdale (Ned) Cycle Sport Groningen13:28:00
26Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media Womens Elite13:29:00
25Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia Durango13:30:00
24Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointeh Team13:31:00
23Vittoria Bussi (Ita) Granbike Vélo Club Asd13:32:00
22Mieke Leeman (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team13:33:00
21Fanny Zambon (Fra) Vélo Club Cluses-Scionzier13:34:00
20Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope13:35:00
19Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) SC Michela Fanini13:36:00
18Marion Sicot (Fra) VC Castelneuvien13:37:00
17Iris Sachet (Fra) Vélo Club Saintais13:38:00
16Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes13:39:00
15Thrude Natholmen (Nor) Sandefjord SK13:40:00
14Marie Dufour (Fra) CS Mainvilliers13:41:00
13Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes13:42:00
12Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Den) Team BMS Birn13:43:00
11Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope13:44:00
10Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products13:45:00
9Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team13:46:00
8Lija Laizane (Lat) Latvia13:47:00
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope13:48:00
6Hayley Simmonds (Gre) AeroCoach13:49:00
5Edwige Pitel (Fra) SC Michela Fanini13:50:00
4Cecilies Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products13:51:00
3Eri Yonamine (Jap) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope13:52:00
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team13:51:00
1Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) TopSport Vlaanderen-Etixx13:54:00