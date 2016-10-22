Kiryienka and Castroviejo do battle at Chrono des Nations

2016 World Championships time trial podium (l-r): Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus), Tony Martin (Germany), Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)

World Championships medalists Vasil Kiryienka and Jonathan Castroviejo will go head to head in this weekend’s Chrono des Nations. Kiryienka won the silver medal in Doha finishing 45 seconds behind the new world champion Tony Martin, while Castroviejo took the silver medal.

Kiryienka is the defending champion, after beating Marcin Bialoblocki by over a minute last year following his recent crowning as new world champion. Castroviejo will be the last of the 25 starters to leave the start ramp, setting off at 15:28 local time. The Spaniard has had a challenging season following a crash with a spectator at the Volta ao Algarve. He since came back to win the European Road Championships in September.

Irishman Ryan Mullen took a surprise fifth place at the World Championships in Qatar last week and will be making his debut at elite level. Mullen won the under 23 competition in 2013 and the junior event the year before. The 2014 champion Sylvain Chavanel will be another starter fresh from his victory in team pursuit at the European Track Championships this week.

In the women’s competition, last year’s third place finisher Ann-Sophie Duyck, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Hayley Simmonds and Lotta Lepisto will be fighting it out for the honours of victory.

Start list

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 25 Romain Bacon (Fra) CC Nogent sur Oise 14:40:00 24 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) SCO Dijon 14:42:00 23 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias - Euskadi 14:44:00 22 Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team 14:46:00 21 Maxime Renault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 14:48:00 20 Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias - Euskadi 14:50:00 19 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 14:52:00 18 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Roth 14:54:00 17 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 14:56:00 16 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14:58:00 15 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 15:00:00 14 Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg 15:02:00 13 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 15:04:00 12 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 15:06:00 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 15:08:00 10 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Kuota Lotto 15:10:00 9 Jéremy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15:12:00 8 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 15:14:00 7 Reidar Bohkin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 15:16:00 6 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 15:18:00 5 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Cannondale - Drapac 15:20:00 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac 15:22:00 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 15:24:00 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Bel) Team Sky 15:26:00 1 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar 15:28:00