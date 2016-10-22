Kiryienka and Castroviejo do battle at Chrono des Nations
Start lists for elite men's and women's competitions
World Championships medalists Vasil Kiryienka and Jonathan Castroviejo will go head to head in this weekend’s Chrono des Nations. Kiryienka won the silver medal in Doha finishing 45 seconds behind the new world champion Tony Martin, while Castroviejo took the silver medal.
Related Articles
Kiryienka is the defending champion, after beating Marcin Bialoblocki by over a minute last year following his recent crowning as new world champion. Castroviejo will be the last of the 25 starters to leave the start ramp, setting off at 15:28 local time. The Spaniard has had a challenging season following a crash with a spectator at the Volta ao Algarve. He since came back to win the European Road Championships in September.
Irishman Ryan Mullen took a surprise fifth place at the World Championships in Qatar last week and will be making his debut at elite level. Mullen won the under 23 competition in 2013 and the junior event the year before. The 2014 champion Sylvain Chavanel will be another starter fresh from his victory in team pursuit at the European Track Championships this week.
In the women’s competition, last year’s third place finisher Ann-Sophie Duyck, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Hayley Simmonds and Lotta Lepisto will be fighting it out for the honours of victory.
Start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|25
|Romain Bacon (Fra) CC Nogent sur Oise
|14:40:00
|24
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) SCO Dijon
|14:42:00
|23
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias - Euskadi
|14:44:00
|22
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|14:46:00
|21
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|14:48:00
|20
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias - Euskadi
|14:50:00
|19
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|14:52:00
|18
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Roth
|14:54:00
|17
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|14:56:00
|16
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14:58:00
|15
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|15:00:00
|14
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Team Almeborg
|15:02:00
|13
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|15:04:00
|12
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:06:00
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|15:08:00
|10
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Kuota Lotto
|15:10:00
|9
|Jéremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15:12:00
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|15:14:00
|7
|Reidar Bohkin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|15:16:00
|6
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|15:18:00
|5
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Cannondale - Drapac
|15:20:00
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac
|15:22:00
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:24:00
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Bel) Team Sky
|15:26:00
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar
|15:28:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|30
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Vélo Club Morteau Montbenoit
|13:25:00
|29
|Mélanie Brin (Fra) Club Cyclisme Région de Pouzauges
|13:26:00
|28
|Mélanie Labeyrie (Fra) CMA 93 - HP BTP
|13:27:00
|27
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned) Cycle Sport Groningen
|13:28:00
|26
|Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media Womens Elite
|13:29:00
|25
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|13:30:00
|24
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointeh Team
|13:31:00
|23
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita) Granbike Vélo Club Asd
|13:32:00
|22
|Mieke Leeman (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
|13:33:00
|21
|Fanny Zambon (Fra) Vélo Club Cluses-Scionzier
|13:34:00
|20
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope
|13:35:00
|19
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) SC Michela Fanini
|13:36:00
|18
|Marion Sicot (Fra) VC Castelneuvien
|13:37:00
|17
|Iris Sachet (Fra) Vélo Club Saintais
|13:38:00
|16
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes
|13:39:00
|15
|Thrude Natholmen (Nor) Sandefjord SK
|13:40:00
|14
|Marie Dufour (Fra) CS Mainvilliers
|13:41:00
|13
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes
|13:42:00
|12
|Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|13:43:00
|11
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope
|13:44:00
|10
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|13:45:00
|9
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13:46:00
|8
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Latvia
|13:47:00
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope
|13:48:00
|6
|Hayley Simmonds (Gre) AeroCoach
|13:49:00
|5
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) SC Michela Fanini
|13:50:00
|4
|Cecilies Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|13:51:00
|3
|Eri Yonamine (Jap) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope
|13:52:00
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13:51:00
|1
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) TopSport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|13:54:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy