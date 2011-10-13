Kirchen working for Luxembourg Sports Ministry

Kim Kirchen has started working part time for the Luxembourg Sports Ministry, casting further doubt on any ambitions he may have had to return as a rider.

Kirchen suffered a heart attack at the age of 31 during the 2010 Tour de Suisse. He was placed in an induced coma and was in hospital for three weeks. He has also had a pace-maker implanted in his heart. It is still unknown why he had the heart attack.

“Certainly a comeback is becoming more unlikely. But as long as I don't have all the facts in front of me, I can't say anything about it,” he told Tageblatt.lu.

Kirchen and the Schleck brothers were this week awarded the “médaille du mérite sportif en argent“ for their contributions to Luxembourg sport.

He now works in “the technical section” of the Ministry. “Various projects are planned, in which I will be involved.

While he hasn't given up hope of a comeback, he has now started looking to other alternatives. “At some point I had to start looking around for something else, and the Sports Ministry offered me their help. My support is now needed. At some point you have to leave certain things behind you and go new ways.”