Kirchen suffers suspected heart attack

Kim Kirchen (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha)

Katusha rider Kim Kirchen collapsed at his hotel last night following the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse and was rushed to Zürich hospital.

Although details are limited, Cyclingnews can confirm that he is in a medically induced coma and will remain in one for 24 hours as doctors evaluate the situation.

Initial reports suggest the Luxembourger suffered a heart attack, although these claim have not yet been confirmed.

Kirchen's teammate Robbie McEwen sent the following message on Twitter earlier today Central European Time (CET) concerning the rider: "Hoping Kim Kirchen will be ok. He collapsed and needed medical treatment late last night. Transported to Zurich hospital," said the Australian.

Cyclingnews spoke to the Katusha team, who confirmed events: "He is in Zurich hospital and he’s having more tests. Now we just have to wait for more tests."

We'll endeavour to bring you more information as this story develops.