KHS announces 2012 factory team

Image 1 of 2 The new US downhill national champion, Logan Binggeli. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 2 of 2 The elite men's podium with Logan Binggeli centre donning the stars and stripes as the new national champion. (Image credit: Eddie Clark)

The KHS Factory Team will be back in action for 2012, this time with five mountain bikers, who will compete in a mix of downhill, four cross, dual slalom and super D events.

Look for the team at the Southridge Winter Series in Fontana, California, starting in January. Its riders will also be at events like the Sea Otter Classic, the US Open of Mountain Biking, US Mountain Bike Nationals, Urban Nationals, the US Grand Prix of Mountain Biking, Crankworx and UCI Gravity World Cups.

Returning athletes include US downhill national champion Logan Binggeli, Kevin Aiello, Quinton Spaulding and Dale Holmes while Bryson Martin has just joined the squad.

2012 KHS Factory Team Roster

Logan Binggeli (downhill, four cross, dual slalom and super D)

Kevin Aiello (downhill, four cross, dual slalom and super D)

Bryson Martin Jr (downhill, four cross, dual slalom and super D)

Quinton Spaulding (downhill and some super D events)

Dale Holmes (some four cross, dual slalom and super D events)