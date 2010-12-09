KHS Team announced for 2011

Image 1 of 3 Chris Heath (KHS) races toward fourth place. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 3 Logan Binggeli (KHS) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Kevin Aiello

The KHS mountain bike team announced its roster for 2011. The US-based team races on an American brand of bike and focuses on domestic gravity racing.

Kevin Aiello is the newest member of the team. He has signed for 2011 and 2012, making the move from GT. "I am extremely excited about joining KHS for the 2011 season," said Aiello. "KHS has the products and the support I need to be on the podium. With my personal focus and drive, along with KHS's support, I feel that 2011 will be a very promising season."

Logan Binggeli, Chris Heath, Blake Carney and Quinton Spaulding are returning to the team. Binggeli finished second at the US downhill mountain bike championships this year while Carney was fifth in the four cross national championships.

"I am stoked to be a part of such a great team," said Carney. "We have a young team with great support and great bikes. I am excited to see the growth in the team and there is no limit to the success we can achieve this year."

Heath also affirmed his excitement about the squad, calling it the "strongest U.S.-based downhill team" and predicted that 2011 will be his "best season ever".

Training in Mexico, Binggeli was unavailable for any comments.

Missing currently from the 2011 team roster is former World Champion Melissa Buhl. Team Manager Quinton Spaulding said, "We have no ladies on the Factory Team Roster for 2011. We are still in negotiation with Melissa Buhl right now for 2011. We are trying to create a 'KHS gravity youth program' for all the young ladies of the United States, this will be spear-headed by Melissa, and supported with the KHS Brand." Spaulding called the prospects for a new contract with Buhl "good".

The team will race at the Sea Otter Classic, US Open, Pro GRT series, Crankworx, the Southridge events in Fontana, California, and some select World Cups (domestic and abroad).

KHS Mountain Bike Team for 2011

Logan Binggeli (Downhill, Four Cross, Dual Slalom, Super D*)

Chris Heath (Downhill)

Kevin Aiello (Downhill, Four Cross, Dual Slalom, Super D*)

Quinton Spaulding (Downhill, Super D*)

Blake Carney (Four cross, Dual Slalom)

Dale Holmes (Four Cross*, Dual Slalom*, Super D*)

* for select race events only