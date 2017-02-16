Keukeleire fears collarbone break in crash with car

Image 1 of 5 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) won the sprints classification (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 2 of 5 Jens Keukeleire (Orica BikeExchange) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jens keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Thumbs up from stage winner Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) sprays the cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott) was involved in a collision with a vehicle while training in Benidorm, Spain, and fears he may have suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.

The Belgian was in his last day of training before heading home for the Belgian season opener when a car turning right swung into his path.

According to Ciclo21, the driver was not at fault in the collision and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Keukeleire said the pain in his left shoulder was reminiscent of feelings he had when he previously broke the bone, and he fears that his participation in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be in doubt. Keukeleire will undergo X-rays when he returns to Belgium.