Keukeleire fears collarbone break in crash with car
28-year-old will undergo X-rays in Belgium after incident in Spain
Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott) was involved in a collision with a vehicle while training in Benidorm, Spain, and fears he may have suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.
The Belgian was in his last day of training before heading home for the Belgian season opener when a car turning right swung into his path.
According to Ciclo21, the driver was not at fault in the collision and remained at the scene until police arrived.
Keukeleire said the pain in his left shoulder was reminiscent of feelings he had when he previously broke the bone, and he fears that his participation in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be in doubt. Keukeleire will undergo X-rays when he returns to Belgium.
