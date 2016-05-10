Kennaugh, Swift and van Poppel named in Team Sky's Tour of California line-up

Image 1 of 3 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky) on the stage 2 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Ben Swift (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky has named the seven men that will represent them at the Tour of California this month. The British team has opted for a balanced line-up for the eight-day race with a mixture of sprinters, climbers and puncheurs.

Danny van Poppel leads the way for the sprinters, alongside Milan-San Remo runner-up Ben Swift and Andy Fenn. The 22-year-old van Poppel claimed his first win in Team Sky colours at the Tour de Yorkshire earlier in the month beating Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) into Doncaster on stage 2. Swift, who last raced at the Tour de Romandie, is yet to take a victory this season. However, he has taken several second places, including one at Milan-San Remo in March.

Peter Kennaugh and Xabier Zandio will be their key riders in the mountains, and the former could be a threat in the general classification. Lars Petter Nordhaug and neo-pro Alex Peters will complete the seven-man squad. Kennaugh last rode at the Tour de Yorkshire where he worked as a domestique for defending champion Nordhaug and Nicolas Roche. The Manxman made his debut at the race last season, finishing ninth overall.

There will be no home representation in the team with Oregon-born rider Ian Boswell riding the Giro d’Italia this season.

Team Sky for the Tour of California: Andy Fenn, Peter Kennaugh, Lars Petter Nordhaug, Alex Peters, Ben Swift, Danny van Poppel, Xabier Zandio.