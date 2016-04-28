Kennaugh hits back at British Cycling sexism claims - News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Stage winner Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) pops the champagne (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 2 of 4 Kelly Caitlin at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: North Star Grand Prix) Image 3 of 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

Kennaugh weighs in on inequality in cycling on Twitter, later deletes profile

Sky rider Pete Kennaugh has ventured into the fray of the British Cycling sexism scandal, criticizing Emma Pooley and telling her to “get over it.” The Manxman made two posts on Twitter Thursday afternoon, which were quickly deleted. However, both had already been often and widely retweeted. He temporarily deleted his Twitter profile.

In an interview with Guardian Sport earlier this week, Pooley asked why British Cycling and Team Sky didn’t sponsor a women’s team. “Why wasn’t there a similar plan for the women? The women’s Giro d’Italia was the most important race for women but where was the funding for that? I came second twice and no one from British Cycling offered to put together a team to help me win it.”

Kennaugh, 26, replied to her questions on Twitter saying,“Emma pooley why would sky put money into the women’s giro that absolutely no one in the uk has absolutely no idea about”, followed one minute later by “Stop being so self centered and get over it.”

Kennaugh later reactivated his Twitter profile to make a public apology for how his two deleted posts were worded, saying that he "came across like a total idiot".

Gazprom-RusVelo name Giro d'Italia team

Gazprom-Rusvelo has named the nine riders that will represent them at their first-ever Grand Tour, the Giro d’Italia. Former Katusha rider Alexander Kolobnev is one of only two riders that has ever competed at a Grand Tour.

Kolobnev, who’s best GC finish was 21st at the 2005 Giro d’Italia, will be the team’s leader. The Russian joined the team this season after putting a hold on his career. Alexander Serov is the other to have ridden a three-week stage race, competing at the 2008 and 2009 Giri d’Italia.

The team will also be looking to Ivan Savitsky for the sprint stages.

Gazprom-RusVelo for the Giro d’Italia: Sergey Firsanov, Alexander Kolobnev, Ivan Savitsky, Artyom Ovechkin, Alexander Serov, Artur Ershov, Alexander Foliforov, Andrey Solomennikov, Alexey Rybalkin.

2016 Medica Collegiate All Stars back to race North Star Grand Prix

The Medica Collegiate All Stars will return to race at the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour event North Star Grand Prix this summer. The team will be selected at USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships on May 13 - 15. The program give's an opportunity for collegiate women to have the full pro experience, to identify women who have the talent to ride for professional teams and to promote cycling as an intercollegiate sport.

The team will be selected at the collegiate nationals in North Carolina, using an omnium from the road race and criterium. Three riders from Division 1 and three from Division 2 will be invited to participate in the North Star Grand Prix (June 15 – 19) along with a pre-race residential camp June 10 – 14. The pre-race camp will be held mostly at Wisconsin farm, where team members can get to know each other and be coached in some of the finer points of professional stage racing.

Participating women will receive free race entries to the North Star Grand Prix, professional coaching, team support, ground transportation, housing, team uniforms, media opportunities and a generous travel stipend.

“I'm excited to be the Directeur Sportif of the Medica Collegiate All Stars at the North Star Grand Prix," said coach Patricia Schwager. “I like to work with young riders and I am very happy to share my experiences!”

The program was the launching pad for riders like Kelly Catlin, Amanda Miller, Katie Hall and Carla Swart.

Bilbao continues overall lead at Tour of Turkey

Pello Bilbao of Caja Rural - Seguros RGA has led the overall classification at the Tour of Turkey for three consecutive days and will bring that lead into stage 6 on Friday.

During stage 5, an early breakaway was caught and Southeast-Venezuela's Jakub Mareczko won the bunch sprint. There have been three bunch sprints in the past three days with Andre Greipel winning stage 3 and Sacha Modolo winning stage 4, meaning that there has been little change to the overall classification.

Bilbao leads the race ahead of José Gonçalves and David Arroyo. "The team passed the day without any incidents and without wasting too much energy. It was a long but positive day. Now, we’re one day closer to the end. Tomorrow, we will see what happens”.



