Kenda 5-Hour Energy confirms 2012 roster

The Kenda/5-Hour Energy team has finalized its 2012 roster, adding a number of new professionals to its ranks in addition to WorldTour experience for the upcoming season.

In addition to already announced signings John Murphy (BMC), Andy Jacques-Maynes and Paul Mach (Bissell), the team will break in neo-pros Curtis Winsor, Max Korus and Nick Housley as well as Mt. Hood Stage Race winner Nate English.

General manager Chad Thompson said the team will continue to focus on the criterium circuit, but also will aim to secure bids in the top UCI races, in particular the Amgen Tour of California.

"The Amgen Tour of California above any other is our goal. We believe with the large group of California resident GC men (English, Jaques-Maynes, Mach, and Kilun), our ProTour talent (Murphy) and list of proven national winners, that we deserve a spot in these events, as we know we can contend against the best in the world. We are hoping we are fortunate enough to get the invitations to do so for our sponsors and our riders alike, and get the chance to prove we have yet again taken our team up a notch."

Kenda/5-Hour Energy presented by Geargrinder for 2012: Bobby Sweeting, Chad Hartley, Gregg Brandt, Isaac Howe, James Stemper, Luca Damiani, Patrick Lemieux, Phil Gaimon, Roman Kilun, Shawn Milne. New members: Andy Jaques-Maynes (Bissell), Curtis Winsor (Neo-Pro), John Murphy (BMC), Max Korus (Neo-Pro), Nathan (Nate) English (Yahoo!), Paul Mach (Bissell), Stephen (Nick) Housley (Neo-Pro).