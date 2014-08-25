Kelderman happy to compete against the best at the Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 4 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) leading the final chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) wins the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

For Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), the late addition of an array of star names to the field for his debut Vuelta a España is a source of motivation rather than of intimidation. Just 23 years of age and in his third season as a professional, Kelderman’s apprenticeship to date has been a smooth one. A solid 17th in his first Giro d’Italia last year, he followed that up with seventh this time around and – perhaps more impressively – fourth in a full-blooded Critérium du Dauphiné straight afterwards.



