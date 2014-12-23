Kelderman breaks collarbone in training crash

Image 1 of 3 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was 26th today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) wins the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) has become the latest rider to suffer a setback ahead of the 2015 season after breaking his collarbone during training in Spain. The team confirmed on Twitter that he had undergone surgery but didn’t elaborate on how the accident occurred.

“@W1lcokelderman broke his right collarbone. The medical staff operated him yesterday, expected recovery is 3 weeks. Get well soon!” the team wrote on Twitter.

The recovery time should not have too much of an impact on Kelderman’s early season. The Dutchman’s 2015 programme has not been confirmed but he told Cyclingnews earlier this month that his first major goal of the season would be Paris-Nice in March.

Simon Gerrans’ season suffered much more disruption when he broke his collarbone earlier this week. The Australian crashed while training on his mountain bike and will be forced to sit out the defence of his national road race and Tour Down Under titles.