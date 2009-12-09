Keisse to join De Ketele for World Cup Madison
Quick Step's newest recruit to target Track Worlds selection in Colombia
New Quick Step signing Iljo Keisse will compete in a busy schedule of events at the third round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) track World Cup this week in Cali, Colombia.
Related Articles
Het Nieuwsblad reports that the 26-year-old Belgian will return to World Cup competition for the first time since the Manchester round of the series in 2008, and will compete in the points race, Madison and team pursuit. He has made the journey to South America in order to qualify for next year's track World Championships, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark in March.
Keisse will join Kenny De Ketele for the Madison, reuniting the pair that finished fourth in the same event at last year's Beijing Olympics. The duo will then combine with Steve Schets and Ingmare De Poortere for the team pursuit.
Schets is scheduled to also compete in the scratch race, while De Poortere will race the 4000 metre individual pursuit.
Keisse's presence at the World Cup will means he will miss this week's Quick Step training camp in Calpe, Spain. He confirmed a one-year contract with the ProTour team on Monday and has planned to compete in the Track World Championships before racing with the Belgian squad on the road from March onwards.
Keisse's first event in Colombia will be the points race on Thursday. Headed into the third of four World Cup rounds, Belgium currently sit 15th on the overall team standings.
|1
|Australia
|210
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|199
|3
|Germany
|189
|4
|Netherlands
|131
|5
|China
|103
|6
|New Zealand
|94
|7
|Team Jayco
|92
|8
|Team Sky + Hd
|81
|9
|Russia
|77
|10
|Ukraine
|69
|11
|Poland
|61
|12
|Spain
|59
|13
|Italy
|54
|14
|France
|52
|15
|Belgium
|46
|16
|Lithuania
|45
|17
|Greece
|35
|18
|Cofidis
|32
|19
|Czech Republic
|30
|20
|Denmark
|28
|21
|Japan
|27
|22
|Belarus
|25
|23
|United States
|24
|24
|Hong Kong
|16
|25
|Switzerland
|16
|26
|Korea
|15
|27
|Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|14
|28
|Malaysia
|14
|29
|Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|11
|30
|Bike Technologies Australia
|10
|31
|Cuba
|10
|32
|Rodin
|10
|33
|Alks Stal Grudziaduz
|10
|34
|Katyusha
|9
|35
|Lokomotiv
|9
|36
|Proman Racing Team
|8
|37
|Verducci Breakaway
|8
|38
|Austria
|8
|39
|Moscow Track Team
|7
|40
|Ireland
|7
|41
|Verducci Breakaway
|7
|42
|Argentina
|6
|43
|Us Creteil
|4
|44
|Mexico
|3
|45
|Grace Institute
|3
|46
|Chinese Taipei
|1
The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll
You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.
One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy