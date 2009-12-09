Trending

Keisse to join De Ketele for World Cup Madison

Quick Step's newest recruit to target Track Worlds selection in Colombia

De Ketele is congratulated by Keisse after the derny race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

New Quick Step signing Iljo Keisse will compete in a busy schedule of events at the third round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) track World Cup this week in Cali, Colombia.

Het Nieuwsblad reports that the 26-year-old Belgian will return to World Cup competition for the first time since the Manchester round of the series in 2008, and will compete in the points race, Madison and team pursuit. He has made the journey to South America in order to qualify for next year's track World Championships, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark in March.

Keisse will join Kenny De Ketele for the Madison, reuniting the pair that finished fourth in the same event at last year's Beijing Olympics. The duo will then combine with Steve Schets and Ingmare De Poortere for the team pursuit.

Schets is scheduled to also compete in the scratch race, while De Poortere will race the 4000 metre individual pursuit.

Keisse's presence at the World Cup will means he will miss this week's Quick Step training camp in Calpe, Spain. He confirmed a one-year contract with the ProTour team on Monday and has planned to compete in the Track World Championships before racing with the Belgian squad on the road from March onwards.

Keisse's first event in Colombia will be the points race on Thursday. Headed into the third of four World Cup rounds, Belgium currently sit 15th on the overall team standings.
 

Track World Cup overall standings after the second round
1Australia210pts
2Great Britain199
3Germany189
4Netherlands131
5China103
6New Zealand94
7Team Jayco92
8Team Sky + Hd81
9Russia77
10Ukraine69
11Poland61
12Spain59
13Italy54
14France52
15Belgium46
16Lithuania45
17Greece35
18Cofidis32
19Czech Republic30
20Denmark28
21Japan27
22Belarus25
23United States24
24Hong Kong16
25Switzerland16
26Korea15
27Hong Kong Pro Cycling14
28Malaysia14
29Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre11
30Bike Technologies Australia10
31Cuba10
32Rodin10
33Alks Stal Grudziaduz10
34Katyusha9
35Lokomotiv9
36Proman Racing Team8
37Verducci Breakaway8
38Austria8
39Moscow Track Team7
40Ireland7
41Verducci Breakaway7
42Argentina6
43Us Creteil4
44Mexico3
45Grace Institute3
46Chinese Taipei1

