Keisse to join De Ketele for World Cup Madison

De Ketele is congratulated by Keisse after the derny race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

New Quick Step signing Iljo Keisse will compete in a busy schedule of events at the third round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) track World Cup this week in Cali, Colombia.

Het Nieuwsblad reports that the 26-year-old Belgian will return to World Cup competition for the first time since the Manchester round of the series in 2008, and will compete in the points race, Madison and team pursuit. He has made the journey to South America in order to qualify for next year's track World Championships, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark in March.

Keisse will join Kenny De Ketele for the Madison, reuniting the pair that finished fourth in the same event at last year's Beijing Olympics. The duo will then combine with Steve Schets and Ingmare De Poortere for the team pursuit.

Schets is scheduled to also compete in the scratch race, while De Poortere will race the 4000 metre individual pursuit.

Keisse's presence at the World Cup will means he will miss this week's Quick Step training camp in Calpe, Spain. He confirmed a one-year contract with the ProTour team on Monday and has planned to compete in the Track World Championships before racing with the Belgian squad on the road from March onwards.

Keisse's first event in Colombia will be the points race on Thursday. Headed into the third of four World Cup rounds, Belgium currently sit 15th on the overall team standings.



Track World Cup overall standings after the second round 1 Australia 210 pts 2 Great Britain 199 3 Germany 189 4 Netherlands 131 5 China 103 6 New Zealand 94 7 Team Jayco 92 8 Team Sky + Hd 81 9 Russia 77 10 Ukraine 69 11 Poland 61 12 Spain 59 13 Italy 54 14 France 52 15 Belgium 46 16 Lithuania 45 17 Greece 35 18 Cofidis 32 19 Czech Republic 30 20 Denmark 28 21 Japan 27 22 Belarus 25 23 United States 24 24 Hong Kong 16 25 Switzerland 16 26 Korea 15 27 Hong Kong Pro Cycling 14 28 Malaysia 14 29 Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre 11 30 Bike Technologies Australia 10 31 Cuba 10 32 Rodin 10 33 Alks Stal Grudziaduz 10 34 Katyusha 9 35 Lokomotiv 9 36 Proman Racing Team 8 37 Verducci Breakaway 8 38 Austria 8 39 Moscow Track Team 7 40 Ireland 7 41 Verducci Breakaway 7 42 Argentina 6 43 Us Creteil 4 44 Mexico 3 45 Grace Institute 3 46 Chinese Taipei 1

