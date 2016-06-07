Keagan Girdlestone stable with 'no immediate threat to life'

Keagan Girdlestone (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following a serious crash at the Coppa della Pace race in Italy on Sunday, Keagan Girdlestone's condition has improved and there is "no immediate threat to life," according to a post on the rider's Facebook page.

Related Articles Keagan Girdlestone hospitalised in a critical but stable condition after crash at Coppa della Pace

Girdlestone has also been able to breath independently for a time but the post also noted that a difficult time still lies ahead.

"Some good news emerging from Rimini, Italy with Keagan's physician confirming that Keagan is now "stable and there is no immediate threat to life," the post read. "It was also noted that Keagan was off a ventilator (assisted breathing) for a period this morning while undergoing scans. This time he spent off a ventilator shows he is now able to breathe on his own. Once back on the ward ventilation was resumed to assist him as he recovers.

"While his immediate situation has improved, there are many more hurdles ahead. Once again, the family would like to thank all for their kind words and encouragement."

Girdlestone crashed twice during the Coppa della Pace race on Sunday, and reportedly collided with a team vehicle as he chased back on following the first incident. He was immediately taken to hospital and, in light of the seriousness of the incident, organisers chose to stop the race.

Previous posts on Girdlestone's Facebook page note setbacks for the rider and he remained in a critical condition in Rimini on Monday. Girdlestone's parents have travelled from their home in New Zealand to Italy where he is in hospital.

Girdlestone is in his first season with the Dimension Data Continental squad, which was set up to give young African cyclists an opportunity to race in Europe.