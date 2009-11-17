Kaufmann confirms with Trek-Brentjens

Lukas Kaufmann (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Swiss rider Lukas Kaufmann has been confirmed as the latest signing to the Trek-Brentjens MTB Racing Team for 2010.

After a year of competition as an Under-23 rider, Kaufman will enter what will be his first full season as a professional rider. A winner of the Under 23 Bundesliga title in Germany and ninth at the Under-23 World Championships in Canberra, Australia, he said today that his performances this year had been enough to convince him to delay a career as an architect in favour of the bike.

"I have had a very good year. After this season I've decided to focus 100 per cent on mountain biking in 2010," said Kaufmann. "With the Trek-Brentjens MTB Racing Team I have found the perfect team to achieve my goals for the coming years."

Kaufmann, 22, joins Dutchmen Jelmer Pietersma, Frank Beemer, Irjan Luttenberg and Belgian Tim Wijnants on the team's roster. He will focus on the World Cup circuit in his debut season as a senior rider.

"My first impressions of the team convinced me to join, there's a lot of talent from different nations and a good organization to focus on the World Cups," he said "I'm really looking forward to devoting next year to mountain biking."

Team owner Bart Brentjens predicts that Kaufmann will improve on his previous results as he increases the quantity and quality of races in which he will compete.

"With Lukas we have another strong talent in the team. I am confident that he is going to make progression for next year," said Brentjens. "Besides the biggest international races and World Cups he will also participate in some Dutch events as well as some races close to Switzerland."

