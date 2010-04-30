Katusha's Giro line-up confirmed

Image 1 of 2 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 2 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is a favorite among the sprinters. (Image credit: João Dias)

The Katusha outfit has released its roster for the upcoming Giro d'italia, the first Grand Tour of this season. Heading the team will be Filippo Pozzato, with the objective of scoring stage victories, and Giampaolo Caruso, the outfit's general classification hope.

Australian sprinter Robbie McEwen is also coming back to the Giro, this year starting in the Netherlands. McEwen has won 12 stages at the Italian stage race in the past and will again mingle with the fast men this year.

Rounding out the roster are Luca Mazzanti, Marco Bandiera, Joan Horrach, Mikhail Ignatyev, Evgueni Petrov and Sergey Klimov.