Katusha to send strong team to San Sebastián

Image 1 of 3 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) overall points winner in the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Katusha have announced a strong squad for next week's Clásica de San Sebastián in northern Spain. The one-day race is part of the WorldTour and for some it will serve as a high profile warm-up for the final grand tour of the season, the Vuelta a Espana, which starts just four days later, in Pamplona, on August 18.

The race has been a happy hunting ground for local riders in recent years, with six of the last eight winners coming from Spain. One of those riders is Katusha's Xavier Florencio, who won the race in 2006 in the colours of Bouygues Télécom. He will be racing this year with the Russian outfit alongside his compatriots Daniel Moreno, who won the recent Vuelta a Burgos and won two stages at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and Joaquim Rodríguez, winner of this season's La Fleche Wallone and runner-up in the Giro d'Italia.

The 234km race is one of the highlights of the cycling calendar in Spain and features the fearsome Alto de Jaizkibel in the closing stages.

Katusha squad for the 2012 Clásica de San Sebastián: Xavier Florencio, Petr Ignatenko, Joan Horrach, Alberto Losada,

Daniel Moreno, Joaquim Rodriguez, Yuriy Trofimov and Angel Vicioso.