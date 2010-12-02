Kasper, Fouquet to Kuota Speed Kueens

Romy Kasper (Equipe Noris Cycling) (Image credit: Equipe Noris Cycling)

Romy Kasper and Laura Fouquet will ride for the Kuota Speed Kueens in the coming year. The Austrian women's team announced that it has signed the two Germans.

Kasper, 22, rode for Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung in 2009 and its follow-up Team Noris Cycling this year. She finished fourth in the U23 European road race championship this year.

“I am happy that the contract has been signed, because I found it hard to find a good team, despite my fourth place in the European championship,” she told Rad-Net.de.

"This will be my first time in a foreign team. The race calendar and the team are good. I am looking forward to the new challenge.”

Fouquet, 19, rode this year for the Elite 2 Team Stuttgart. She had no wins but brought in a number of top ten placings and was nominated to the European junior championships.

“I am looking forward to the challenges in a professional team,” she said.