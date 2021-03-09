Kask launches new Wasabi helmet with adjustable venting

Kask has today launched an all-new helmet, the Wasabi, which features an adjustable sliding vent, a Merino lining, and is said to be a 'helmet for all seasons' that is faster than the Protone.

First spotted on the heads of selected Ineos Grenadiers riders at Strade Bianche, the Wasabi is classified by Kask as an all-season helmet targeted at road, gravel and cyclocross riders.

Its distinguishing feature is a sliding adjustable ventilation port, similar to the brand's Infinity helmet, allowing riders to manage airflow depending on ambient temperature conditions.

According to the Italian brand's claims. In the closed configuration, temperatures inside the Wasabi helmet will be 1.5-degrees Celsius higher than the open position, while the penalty of an open position is an efficiency loss of less than one watt - measured at 50km/h.

Beyond the sliding vent, the Kask Wasabi also features a Merino wool lining, supplied by an Italian textile mill, REDA.

There is no specific directional impact slip liner, but Kask claims the Wasabi has been subjected to "rigorous testing far beyond the mandatory industry standards," and that all Kask helmets offer "the best possible protection against rotational impacts".

A medium helmet will weigh 290 grams, and the presence of Kask’s Octo Fit retention system allows for both vertical and horizontal adjustment. Kask will be producing the Wasabi in sizes small, medium and large, however, the available colourways are yet to be confirmed.