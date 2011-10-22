Karpets to Movistar, Bruseghin extends

Image 1 of 2 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 2 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) was among the first riders to sign on. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Vladimir Karpets has signed with Movistar Team for the next two years, returning to a team for which he previously was with for six years. The Spanish team also announced that veteran Marzio Bruseghin has re-signed for another year.

Karpets, 31, is the sixth new rider for the team next year. He has lived in Navarra, Spain, for the last ten years, and has ridden professionally since 2001. Karpets rode for the team under the names Banesto, Iles Baleares and Caisse d'Epargne from 2003 to 2008, before joining Team Katusha for three years.

All seven of his career wins came while he was with the Spanish team, including stage wins at the Volta a Catalunya and the Tour de Suisse, both in 2007. “Karpets returns this way to the place where he earned the most success throughout his career,” the team said.

The 37-year-old Bruseghin was “one of the most remarkable riders from Movistar Team in the final rush of the season,” the team said. At this year's Vuelta a Espana he finished 14th overall, and was second on the 19th stage ending in Bilbao.

The Italian turned pro in 1997, and has been with the Spanish team from 1999-2002 and since 2010. He “hopes to keep bringing constancy and experience into a group combining youth and wisdom.”