Kalmthout loses World Cup Cyclo-cross race

Kalmthout, Belgium will lose its World Cup cyclo-cross race in the 2011-2012 season. Its place will be taken by a race in Namur, Belgium, on December 28, 2011.

Kalmthout organiser Louis Van den Buijs told Sporza that while he was assured his race had again been nominated for the World Cup, "obviously they have chosen Namur."

He added that he was not sure if the race would be held at all, "because we don't have a good place on the proposed calendar. So we are almost finished."

The race was also the first in the Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Veldrijden series, so now organiser Christophe Impens must look for another.

Neo-pro Tom Meeusen prevailed in the Kalmthout round of the World Cup this season, ahead of Sven Nys, who has won the race five of the last seven years.

American Katie Compton took the women's race title in December. Daphny van den Brand, who has won six of the seven years the women's race has been won, had to pass due to illness.