Kabush returns to BC Bike Race

Image 1 of 3 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) marking Sid Taberlaly. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) wins his first World Cup cross country race in Bromont, Quebec (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

After competing for one day of last year's BC Bike Race, home grown World Cup rider Geoff Kabush will return to the event this season for the duration of the race.

Kabush's presence is a boost ahead of the fourth BC Bike Race, which will be held June 27 to July 3 and host almost 500 riders this year. With a route that covers approximately 350km and rises nearly 8000m, it's the 70 percent singletrack that attracts riders, Kabush included.

"People always ask me what my favourite trails in the world are and the answer is always easy: West Coast BC singletrack," said Kabush.

"The BC Bike Race is a unique chance to get a premium sampling of the best mountain biking in the world. Combine the trails with the great people, organisation and atmosphere and the BC Bike Race is the most fun event of the year," he added.

The event takes riders from Vancouver to Whistler over seven days, including much of British Columbia's renowned mountain bike territory such as the North Shore, Nanaimo on Vancouver Island and Cumberland.

Over the years many professionals have ridden the race; six-time world champion Chris Eatough, former world champion Tinker Juarez, Olympic medalist Alison Sydor and most recently World Cup winner Catharine Pendrel.

The BC Bike Race allows riders to compete as a team or solo, men, women or mixed; last year's winners in the mixed category were Kona pro Ryan Trebon and Luna women's rider Georgia Gould.

"We love having guys like Geoff here, they have so much knowledge and experience and they want to do this event just as much as the weekend warriors; everyone just wants to have a great ride on a great course," said President of the BC Bike Race, Dean Payne.

There's still room for 2010 competitors to register - for more information see www.bcbikerace.com.