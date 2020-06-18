Justin Williams to expand Legion of Los Angeles and junior camps with $110,000 donations

Justin Williams, founder of Legion of Los Angeles cycling team, has released the second episode a new podcast - From The Gun With L39ION - that discusses criterium position myths, life advice, and the team's recent GoFundMe plan that has raised $110,000.

"Wow, that's been crazy," said Williams of the fundraiser. "We set the mark at $50,000 because we thought that would be a decent number, and I want to share with you guys what we are going to put all of that toward. It's more than doubled so we will figure out more stuff to put it toward, but for the most part we will put the money toward team infrastructure.

"The funds will allows us to do team camps and more community engagement, which is something I really like to do. We will bring back junior day camps and BBQs, and elevate what that was. We'll break it up into three and four hours with the whole L39ION team, and then break up into groups ... and it will be open to every junior team."

Legion of Los Angeles is an American elite cycling team launched with an initiative to increase diversity and inclusion with in the sport.

The team set up the GoFundMe page - Pride of the People - L39ION of Los Angeles - which has reached almost $110,000. The team has a five-point plan on how to use those funds including supporting junior programs and riders through grants, talent camps, and equipment needs.

Williams featured in the top-10 of Cyclingnews recently published The Power List: The 50 most influential people in cycling for his work in creating a more diverse sport.

Listen to the latest From The Gun With L39ION podcast below.

