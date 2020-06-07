Legion of Los Angeles launch fundraiser to support diversity initiative

American elite cycling team Legion of Los Angeles has launched a fundraiser to help support the team’s initiative to increase diversity and inclusion with in the sport.

The team has a goal of reaching $50,000 in donations and a five-point plan that covers how to use the funds including supporting junior programs and riders through grants, talent camps, and equipment needs.

The team’s founder is US national amateur criterium champion Justin Williams, who has set up the GoFundMe page - Pride of the People - L39ION of Los Angeles - which has already reached over $42,000 in donations since it opened on Friday.

"Legion of Los Angeles was founded by the US National Champion Justin Williams, with the goal of injecting life into American cycling," written on the fundraiser page. "We are showing that representation matters from the top of the podium and giving our hearts and souls to bring hope and acceptance to the outdoor world. The time is now! We are taking control of our own destiny. The team is building a future where everyone is welcome. The reimagining of cycling has started and it has a new face."

Justin Williams featured in the top-10 of Cyclingnews recently published The Power List: The 50 most influential people in cycling for his work in creating a more diverse sport.

This year's team roster also includes Cory Williams, Diego Binatena, Eder Frayre, Hunter Grove, Lance Haidet, Scott Law, Cory Lockwood, Isaiah Oliver, Thomas Revard, Tyler Williams, and Dante Young.

"We are the change we want to see...," the team posted on its Instagram page. "We are on a mission to become the only black owned professional cycling team in America in 2021. As of right now there are no black professional cyclist in America And we will change that and set an example for kids of all colors."

Legion of Los Angeles fundraiser initiative

Help us amplify the teams reach and influence in cycling.

Expand team infrastructure.

Create events/engagements aimed towards boosting diversity awareness in cycling.

Spreading information to new participants about the wonderful world of bikes.

Supporting junior programs and riders through grants, a talent camp, and equipment needs.