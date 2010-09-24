Jure Robic killed in accident

Jure Robic at the 2009 Crocodile Trophy mountain bike race in Australia. (Image credit: John Flynn / Crocodile Trophy)

Jure Robic, five-time winner of the Race Across America, was killed on Friday following a collision with a car near his home in Jesenice, Slovenia.

Initial police reports state Robic, while descending a narrow mountain road in Plavski Rovt, collided head on in a curve with a car driven by a local 55-year-old man.

The 45-year-old Robic, on a training ride in preparation for Australia's Crocodile Trophy mountain bike race, died at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Jure Robic was born in Jesenice, Slovenia in 1965 and began his cycling career with the Lip Bled cycling club. Between 1988 and 1994 he was a part of the Slovenian national road cycling team, after which he took up ultra-marathon cycling.

Robic is perhaps best known for his five victories in the Race Across America, including the 2010 edition. Robic also set the 24 hour road world record, won Le Tour Direct two consecutive times and won the DOS, the race across Slovenia, three consecutive times. Robic achieved over 100 victories and 150 podium appearances throughout his cycling career.