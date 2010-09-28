Julich leaves Saxo Bank management

Image 1 of 3 Eneco Tour winner Bobby Julich (CSC) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Behind the quiet demeanour (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 3 of 3 USA's Bobby Julich (Team CSC) did a lot of work for Fränk Schleck (Team CSC). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Bobby Julich is the latest to leave Team Saxo Bank, as his contract as Rider Development Manger is not being extended by team boss Bjarne Riis.

He joins the ranks of directeur sportif Kim Andersen, communications manager Brian Nygaard and team builder BS Christiansen, all of whom have left the team within the last year, as well a number of riders who are not returning to the Danish team next season. Julich currently has no position for next year but was at the Interbike trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, talking to a number of teams and companies.

"I had a pretty interesting conversation with Bjarne after the Vuelta,” Julich told Cyclingnews.

“It was bizarre because I’ve been with him for seven years and he changed my career path and my character. He was definitely a father figure but we’ve decided to go our separate ways.”

“Bjarne told me that he needed a new start and I have to say that it wasn’t a unfulfilling conversation because it was done over the phone. Now I’m just moving forward and I’m looking forward to it.”

Julich will return to Europe in the coming days and finish out his contract with Riis Cycling.

"We have decided to delegate the task to others in the organisation, “ Riis said, confirming that Julich was no longer with the team.

Julich, 38, ended his riding career with the Danish team, where he rode from 2004 to 2008. He then joined the team in a management position, focusing on technical development, testing and time trial coaching, as well as the training and development of new young riders.

Riis described Julich's departure as “difficult but that's the way things go.”

Julich rode professionally from 1992 to 2008, and his biggest result was finishing third overall n the Tour de France in 1998. After joining the then-Team CSC in 2004, he won both the Criterium International and Paris-Nice.