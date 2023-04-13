Julian Alaphilippe 'already thinking about Tour de France', after injury hits Ardennes ambitions
Soudal-QuickStep leader to ride Liege-Bastogne-Liege in support of Evenepoel
Julian Alaphilippe has acknowledged that his spring Classics campaign is effectively a write-off this year, saying that he is "already thinking about the Tour de France".
Alaphilippe struggled to be competitive in March and then injured his knee in a crash at the Tour of Flanders. That has forced him out of this Sunday's Amstel Gold Race and next Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne, and possibly also next Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Cyclingnews reported the change to the two-time world champion's programme on Wednesday and Alaphilippe himself has now given an update on his condition to L'Equipe (opens in new tab).
"The knee took quite a whack," he told the French newspaper, who revealed he had bursitis in the left knee that required antibiotics, ice, and rest.
"I'm starting again with an amended programme and I'm not riding any race before Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Alaphilippe confirmed.
Soudal-QuickStep indicated that Alaphilippe's participation at Liège, where he has twice finished runner-up, is up in the air as it stands. The Frenchman confirmed that was the case, adding that even if he does end up riding, it won't be with any ambition of finally taking the Doyenne title.
"If all goes well, I'll be there, but clearly in a support role for Remco [Evenepoel]," he said, referring to his teammate who won Liège last year with a long-range solo attack.
"I hope, in any case, to be able to help the team and to close off this first part of the season. I'm already thinking about the Tour de France."
Alaphilippe has endured a rough start to 2023, following on from his crash and injury hit 2022 campaign. It was at last year's Liège that he suffered a horror crash - resulting in a broken shoulder blade, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung - that ended up forcing him to miss the Tour de France. He came back only to crash again at the Vuelta a España to throw the end of his season into disarray.
Alaphilippe started out well this season with a victory at the Ardèche Classic, but fell ill at E3 Saxo Classic and crashed early in the Tour of Flanders, his big objective of the Spring, which has now ruined his Ardennes Classics campaign.
Whether he rides Liège or not, Alaphilippe will take a break at the end of April before building back up towards the Tour, where he had won six stages in four editions prior to his absence last year.
