Jonas Vingegaard 'the big favourite' for the Tour de France says UAE team manager

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike leader with the advantage due to altitude training, Tadej Pogačar 'tired after the Giro' says Joxean Matxin

COURCHEVEL, FRANCE - JULY 19: (L-R) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey compete during the stage seventeen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 165.7km at stage from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel / #UCIWT / on July 19, 2023 in Courchevel, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard with Tadej Pogačar on the wheel at the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

With an inaugural Giro d’Italia victory less than a week in the rear view mirror and Tadej Pogačar now switching focus to a third Tour de France win, UAE Team Emirates team manager Joxean Matxin has labelled rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) as the favourite to win the Yellow Jersey in July. 

The Danish two-time Tour winner is on the path to recovery after a major crash at the Tour of the Basque Country in April left him with a lung injury and several broken bones. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Challis