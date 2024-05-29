Jonas Vingegaard making strides in comeback for third Tour de France bid

Two-time Tour champion training at altitude, hoping to join rest of team after Dauphiné

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard is keeping his Tour de France hopes alive, heading to an altitude training camp in Tignes, France, to continue his recovery from injuries suffered in a crash at the Itzulia Basque Country in April.

According to a report in the Danish outlet BT, the two-time Tour de France winner has made enough improvements to begin training normally.

