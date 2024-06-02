Jonas Vingegaard left out of Danish men’s Olympic team, Mikkel Bjerg takes final spot

By
published

Danish team supports Mads Pedersen in road race, Bjerg competing in time trial

Vingegaard and Bjerg at the 2023 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) at the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has not been selected for the Olympic Games in Paris, with Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) taking up the last of Denmark’s four allocated places.

Bjerg will ride the road race on August 3 alongside Mads Pedersen, Mattias Skjelmose (both Lidl-Trek), and Michael Mørkøv (Astana Qazaqstan), who had already been announced by the Danish Olympic committee. Mørkøv will also compete on the track.

Dan Challis