Jobless Vogondy opts to retire

Image 1 of 4 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is delighted with his stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his win in the Dauphine. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis Le Cr (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 Nicoloas Vogondy (Accent Jobs) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

With a shrinking job market and no new contract with Accent Jobs-Wanty, Frenchman Nicolas Vogondy has decided to retire from professional cycling at the age of 36.

"I had no news from them for some time," Vogondy said to FFC.fr about his team. "I left messages and they were unanswered, with time and experience, you know what that means. The answer fell last Friday."

"It is already the end of November, it's late, and all the teams are almost complete," Vogondy said of his chances to find a new team. "I have had 17 years in the pros, I had a good time. I regret nothing. Now my phone is on, and if a team were to call me, I would look at what they have to offer, but I am under no illusions. I think the time has come to turn the page, to stop my career as a professional cyclist."

Vogondy, a three-time French champion (twice in the road race, once in the time trial), intends to remain in cycling but doesn't have any specific plans as of yet.

"I'm going to take some time to think about what I can and want to do, based on my past experience in the professional world," Vogondy said. He may try to get a coaching license, but has also contacted Tour de France organiser ASO to explore any opportunities there.

Vogondy spent the majority of his 17-year career on French teams, bouncing from FDJ to Crédit Agricole, Bouygues Telecom and Cofidis before joining the Belgian Accent Jobs team this season. His biggest victory came in the 2010 Criterium du Dauphine where he won the mountain top finish in Risoul.