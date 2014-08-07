Jempy Drucker signs for BMC

Image 1 of 3 Jempy Drucker (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Jempy Drucker (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) rides to second in the prologue in Luxemboug (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Jempy Drucker (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jempy Drucker has became the latest signing for BMC with the 27-year-old Luxembourger joining the team on a multi-year contract from 2015. Drucker has spent the last three seasons racing at Pro-Continental level and is riding for the Wanty - Groupe Gobert team in 2014.

Drucker finished as the runner-up at the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg in which he also also led the race for one day. He was also fourth at Dwars door Vlaanderen in the Spring.

"Jempy has a nice background in classics-style racing in the spring and summer," BMC'S General Manager Jim Ochowicz said. "He also has stage racing experience that we will be able to utilize in a number of races throughout the year. On numerous occasions, he has demonstrated his ability to time trial and deliver in the faster races solid performances and consistent results."

For Drucker, the invitation to join the team was an exciting one he couldn't turn down.

"I think it is one of the best teams in the world," Drucker said. "It will be a pleasure to get a chance to ride for the BMC Racing Team next year. I want to progress as a rider and become a better rider. My main races are the classics, so I hope to be able to play a big role in them and help the team get nice results or a win."