Jayco AlUla explain Caleb Ewan ‘lacking a bit of top-end speed’ in Giro d’Italia sprints

Altitude training not a factor but lead out lacking as Australian strives to complete first Corsa Rosa

RICCIONE ITALY MAY 17 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 13 a 179km stage from Riccione to Cento UCIWT on May 17 2024 in Riccione Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Caleb Ewan of Jayco-AlUla at the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan again struggled to fight for victory in the Padova sprint, with his Jayco-AlUla team admitting that a number of factors have worked against the Australian in the Giro d’Italia.

Ewan is neither sick nor out of form but is lacking the speed needed to be competitive in the high-speed Giro sprints. He also does not have the dedicated lead-out train of the quality and quantity that is helping Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) to win sprints.

