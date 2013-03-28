Jayco-AIS women's squad to provide pathway to Orica-AIS

Image 1 of 8 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) took the silver medal (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 8 Taryn Heather (Team Jayco-VIS) tried her luck (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 8 The final selection included the day's winner Ashlee Ankudinoff and her Jayco-AIS teammate Gracie Elvin (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 4 of 8 Aussie Ashlee Ankudinoff lost out on the gold medal by 3/10 of a second in the omnium 500m time trial (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 8 Under 23 winner, Emily Roper (QLD) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 8 On her own, Amy Cure (Jayco-AIS) rode strongly but could not do any real damage to Wells (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 8 Chloe McConville (Australia) and Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) reached the Kemmelberg ahead of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 8 Amy Cure leads team-mate, Isabella King (Jayco-AIS) at the front of the chase (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The next batch of promising Australian cyclists has been announced with the launch of Cycling Australia's Jayco-AIS Women's Endurance Squad. The team will comprise of four road and three track riders with the goal of providing a structured pathway into the professional ranks of Orica-AIS and also preparing selected track athletes for targeted road events.

The multi-functioning program was finalised shortly after the Oceania Road Championships with four road athletes added to the previously identified three track riders.

Headlining the team on the road is reigning Oceania time trial champion Taryn Heather, 2012 National Road Series champion and time trial silver medallist from both the National and Oceania Championships Grace Sulzberger, under-23 road and time trial national champion Emily Roper and Chloe McConville - a European debutant last year who's aggressive riding made her a standout throughout the 2012 season.

The previously selected track athletes include London Games representative Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff - who won four gold medals at the Oceania Track Championships and national scratch race champ Isabella King.

The announcement comes shortly following the launch of the revamped under-23 men's Jayco-AIS World Academy which shifted away from a registered UCI Continental team and has since become a fully-integrated national program.

"I am really looking forward to resuming our activities in Europe and fostering the development of our next generation of riders," said AIS women's road cycling head coach Martin Barras.





The road squad will race selected NRS events in the early part of the season before joining up with the remaining track athletes for the start of their European campaign.

The first major race will be the Tour de Feminin followed by Thuringen Rundfarht, Route de France, Trophee D'Or, Tour de l'Ardeche and Chrono Champenois - Trophée Européen.