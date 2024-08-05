Jay Vine returns to racing at Vuelta a Burgos four months after fracturing vertebrae in Itzulia crash

By
published

Australia sustained serious injuries in mass crash at Basque race

Jay Vine
Jay Vine in the overall lead at the UAE Tour in February. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine lines out at the Vuelta a Burgos on Monday, marking his return to competition for the first time since he was seriously injured in the mass crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April.

The five-day Vuelta a Burgos is the key build-up race for the Vuelta a España, and the field includes Sepp Kuss, Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek).

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.