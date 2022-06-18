Jasper Philipsen extends contract with Alpecin-Fenix
By Cyclingnews published
Belgian stays put for another two years
Jasper Philipsen has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Alpecin-Fenix until the end of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old has won thirteen races in the team’s colours since joining from UAE Team Emirates ahead of last season.
“I am very happy that we quickly found an agreement for a two-year contract extension,” Philipsen said in a statement released by the team. “I feel good here and I look forward to continuing to develop within the team in the coming seasons.”
Earlier this week, Philipsen showcased his pre-Tour de France form by winning stage 2 of the Baloise Belgium Tour in Knokke-Heist.
The Belgian endured a series of near misses at the Tour de France last year, placing second three times, including on the Champs-Élysées. He also placed third on three further occasions. Philipsen later enjoyed a sparkling finish to 2021, winning a brace of stages at the Vuelta a España and then rattling off four one-day wins.
Unlike a year ago, when Alpecin-Fenix also sent Tim Merlier to the Tour, Philipsen will be the squad’s lead sprinter this July as part of a team that will also feature Mathieu van der Poel.
Merlier is expected to move to QuickStep-AlphaVinyl in 2023, while Philipsen will continue to play a key role as his team – which rebrands as Alpecin-Deceuninck from July 1 – makes its expected step up to WorldTour level next year.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.