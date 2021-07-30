Jasper De Buyst seeking witnesses after being hit by driver while training

Belgian Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) is seeking two cyclists who may have witnessed a driver hitting him with their car while he was descending a mountain during training in Andorra on Friday.

According to Sportwereld, De Buyst suffered a broken rib and shoulder in the incident, which will likely mean he will miss the Vuelta a España, which begins in two weeks.

De Buyst wrote on Twitter that he was descending the Coll de Rabassa when an oncoming driver moved into the lane in which he was riding in order to pass two cyclists who were traveling up the hill.

"I was descending and got hit by the car. I am looking for the two cyclist who were going up the climb. So if somebody can help finding them," he wrote.

He is reportedly travelling back to Belgium for further examinations.

De Buyst joins his Lotto Soudal teammate Brent Van Moer on the injured list. The Critérium du Dauphiné stage winner crashed while training on Thursday and fractured his hip. He did not require surgery but faces a layoff of at least two weeks.