Japan ready to open first indoor velodrome

Image 1 of 3 Japanese rider, Minami Uwano, wearing a black armband, for the people of Japan affected by the recent earthquake and tsunami (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Keirin Repechage action (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 3 The Japan Cup circuit is tough but scenic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following success in recent Olympic Games, Japan has ramped up its ambitions in track cycling by building its first indoor velodrome. It will be the country's first indoor 250 metre venue and is due to open on October 29. Named the Izu Velodrome, it is based in Izu on the east of the country.

Japan is of course home to keirin racing and has produced a number of world class riders in the discipline. In recent Olympic Games it has won two medals: a bronze medal in keirin at the Beijing Olympics in 2004, and a silver medal in the team sprint four years earlier at the Athens Olympics. It is believed that with the new track facilities the nation will be able to step up their ambition, not just in terms of producing more world class athletes but also in terms of hosting events.

The majority of tracks in Japan are designed solely for keirin racing, meaning that they are longer than 250 meters and made with an asphalt surface. This has meant that a number of their top international riders have been forced to train and race abroad.

To launch the track's first racing, the organisers of the Japan Cup and the owners of the track have teamed up to create a 'Track Party' which will take place on October 29.

The organisers have confirmed an impressive line up with Theo Bos, Elia Viviani, Giovanni Visconti, Andrea Guardini, Oscar Gatto, Nicole Cooke, Rossella Callovi and Eline De Roover all set to compete.