Jaksche returns to competition with AminoSport

Image 1 of 4 Jorg Jaksche (Würth) won't go away. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Jaksche in Germany in 2006 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Jaksche on his way to victory in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 4 of 4 Nick Nuyens (Quick.Step-Innergetic) gets the better of Linus Gerdemann (T-Mobile) and Jörg Jaksche (Würth) to take the third stage. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Jörg Jaksche will make his return to the competitive ranks for next season having announced he will ride for the German amateur AminoSport team.

Jaksche is currently engaged in an economics degree at university having been unable to find another team following his involvement in Operacion Puerto and subsequently receiving a reduced one-year ban after admitting to doping during his career.

"Cycling has always been fun for me, and I've trained over the years, I still have a regular basis," said Jaksche, according to Radsport-news.com-

Jaksche had recently spoken to Cyclingnews and discussed what he called the "hypocrisy" of the sport. The rider who last rode for Tinkoff Credit Systems could not find a new employer after offering the UCI a confession to his involvement with the controversial Doctor Eufemiano Fuentes.

The 36-year-old won the 2004 edition of Paris-Nice and the Tour of the Mediterranean while riding for CSC before spending two years at Liberty Seguros-Würth Team and Astana-Würth Team. His entire Astana squad were sent home from the Tour de France before the start of the race in 2006 and while he found a team for 2007 with Tinkoff he was suspended halfway through the season. Jaksche never raced professionally again.